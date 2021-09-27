Remmy Bahati

Ugandans living in the United States who support the National Unity Platform (NUP) stormed the United Nations headquarters in New York during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly to demonstrate against what they called President Museveni’s “misrule”.

The protestors donning in red berets and chanting NUP slogans took on the streets of Manhattan holding placards, banners with phrases such as: “Masaka Lives matter,” “Museveni must be investigated for crimes against humanity” and “A government of dictatorship’’.

The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga told The Nile Post that they want the whole world to see the level of injustice, oppression, and intimidation currently going on in Uganda.

The peaceful protest came a day after President Museveni addressed the UN General Assembly where he pledged respect for human rights and for the rule of the law.

“Uganda reaffirms its commitment to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in its entirety and to achieving the sustainable development goals as we commence a decade of action and deliverable development,” Museveni told the assembly.

Protestors claimed President Museveni’s administration had violated human rights with the ongoing Masaka Murders.

“We want to show the world the injustices going on in Uganda. The world must know that blatant human rights abuses are being committed in Uganda by the regime and its security agencies,” said Joel Ssemakula NUP Coordinator in California.

The protests were graced by prominent NUP leaders from Uganda like Fred Nyanzi, MP Francis Zaake among others.