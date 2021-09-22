Police has dismissed as untrue, reports that the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has been hospitalized.

On Wednesday afternoon, reports circulated on social media claiming that Ochola who fell sick after the death of his, Deputy Lt Gen Paul Lokech last month had been taken to hospital where he is allegedly battling for his life and on oxygen.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, police spokesperson trashed the reports as untrue

“Please disregard rumours circulating on social media claiming that the IGP, is hospitalised and on oxygen. We do reiterate that the IGP is not hospitalised as claimed in certain media circles. He is in good condition, with a back to normal pressure level and has been working throughout the month of September,”Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece said whereas the police chief developed hypertension after the shocking news of the death of his deputy, he has since recuperated and resume work.

Enanga also urged media personalities to always stick to credible, reliable and factual sources of information that they relay to the public in form of news.

“Avoid deliberate manipulations, that are speculative and misleading to the public.The IGP can be reached through his known phone contacts or upon a visit to his offices, at Police Headquarters, Naguru.”