Burundian rebels say they launched an overnight attack on the airport in the commercial capital Bujumbura.

The RED-Tabara group said it fired mortars and fought the military for more than an hour.

Airport staff said they heard shelling and shooting but that air traffic was not disrupted.

A spokesman for Burundi’s army said he was not aware of an attack.

The incident occurred hours before President Evariste Ndayishimiye was due to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

RED-Tabara is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is one of Burundi’s most active rebel group

Source: BBC