Government has eulogised the late Archbishop of the Orthodox Church, Jonah Lwanga, describing him as a man who spoke the truth to power even when it was bitter.

Government officials conceded during prayers for the late archbishop at St. Nicholas’ Church, Namungoona that Lwanga was a formidable force.

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka who represented the government noted that the government recognises the role played by the late although he has been the critic of the government.

“The Archbishop has at times been a fervent critic of the NRM government and he has been respected for that and what has been good out of it has been taken and what the government doesn’t agree with has been dropped. But that was his right and we respect it,” Kiwanuka said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago asked fellow leaders to emulate Lwanga by walking the talk and ensure that the social contract they make with the people while seeking their mandate should only be augmented after taking oath.

Lwanga died on September 5, 2021 in Greece where he had been flown for treatment for prostate cancer.

He will be buried today at Namungoona cathedral grounds.

The government promised to meet all the funeral and burial expenses for the late Archbishop Jonah Lwanga.