The body of the deceased Metropolitan Archbishop Jonah Lwanga who died a few weeks ago has been returned home from Greece.

The Most Reverend Orthodox Archbishop of Uganda, Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga died on September 5, 2021 in Greece where he had been flown for treatment for prostate cancer.

In the week hours of Saturday morning, the body was received at Entebbe International Airport by among others Orthodox church leaders and government officials led by the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa.

The body returned aboard Egypt Air MS837.

Program

According to the burial program announced earlier this week, the deceased’s body will today, Saturday at 9am arrive at the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Namungoona.

The Orthodox Church will conduct last funeral rites for deceased starting with a holy mass and memorial service at the Cathedral in Namungoona starting at 10am.

At 1pm, speeches will begin and will end with the remarks of the Nairobi Archbishop, His Eminence Makarios Tillyrides.

Tillyrides was recently appointed by the headquarters of the Orthodox Church in Africa as the caretaker of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala following Archbishop Lwanga’s demise.

The program for today Saturday will have a public viewing but also end with evening prayers at the Namungoona Cathedral.

The program will continue throughout Sunday with the holy liturgy and orthoros, signing of the condolence book and another public viewing.

On Monday, burial will take place at the Namungoona cathedral grounds.

Government recently promised to meet all the funeral and burial expenses for the late Archbishop Jonah Lwanga.

President Museveni recently appointed the Vice President, Jessica Alupo to oversee the burial preparations.