Soldiers who seized power in Guinea on Sunday have ordered government ministers and national figures to attend a meeting later on Monday.

The special forces officers warned that anybody who failed to appear would be regarded as a rebel.

In a broadcast on state TV, they said regional governors have been replaced by military commanders, and the ousted president, Alpha Condé, was safe but in detention.

An indefinite nationwide curfew is in force.

The coup has been condemned by the United Nations and African Union.

The head of Special Forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, said his soldiers had seized power because they want to end rampant corruption and mismanagement.