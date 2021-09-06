National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Henrietta Wamala has been voted President of Uganda’s oldest diaspora association in North America- UNAA.

Wamala beat her closest competitor, National Unity Platform’s Lydia Natolo to clinch her second term at the helm of UNAA.

Results show that the NRM-supported candidate scored 211 votes a representative of 51.6 percent while her rival Natolo scored 198 votes (48.40 percent).

The elections were marred by smear campaigns and abusive exchanges on social media.

Henrietta’s run mates dubbed as Team Action namely: Joan Bavuga (Vice President) Lambert Etibot for Executive Secretary, Elvis Henry Nsereko (Treasurer) also emerged victorious beating Natolo’s team Unity.

Speaking following her victory, Henrietta said her new term will be “Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo” and will not accept anyone to undermine the UNAA administration.

“In 2019, a lot of people came from opposing teams and we saw what was going on, the undermining of administration, what has been written out there, we will not allow that,” she said.

“We are not going to stand any maligning of the organization and putting us on social media. If you are a leader you should abide by the conduct of the administration,” she added.