Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga has been kidnapped from his Kampala office on Thursday, Nile Post confirms.

According to eye witnesses who talked to this website on basis of anonymity, Dr Muganga was picked from his office by three plain clothed men who dragged him to a waiting Toyota Hiace vehicle also known as ‘drone’ and whisked him away.

“There were other four waiting in the car, so they dragged him, beat him up, and whisked him away in broad day light,” the witness told Nile Post.

The eye witness said that Dr. Muganga’s personal security guard, a counter terrrorism officer who tried to fight the plain clothed men was also beaten and taken with his boss.

“The body guard tried to fight but they overpowered her, the three men had guns, so no civilian could intervene.”

Another eye witness, a staff at the university who also preferred to remain anonymous said that the three men entered as any other normal visitor so the gate security could was not able to stop them.

“They even left their ID’s at the gate, they looked like normal visitors, they were putting on face masks, so it was not easy to identify their faces.”

The witnesses said that the three men also picked Dr. Muganga’s laptop and mobile phone.

When contacted, Victoria University Director Ravij Ruparelia confirmed the incident, but said he could not comment further.

“Yes, we are still trying to find out,” Ravij said.

Asked if he knows any reasons as to why Dr. Muganga was kidnapped, Ravij added, “I don’t know to be honest.”

UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the incident, but said that Dr Muganga was not kidnapped, but rather ‘arrested’ in connection with espionage.

“Social media reports that Vice Chancellor Victoria University Dr Lawrence Muganga was kidnapped are false. He was arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country. Investigations into the matter have commenced,” Byekwaso said in a tweet.

This story is still being updated…