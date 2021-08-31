The High Court in Kampala has dismissed with costs a petition challenging the election of NUP’s Robert Ssekitoleko as the Member of Parliament for Bamunanika.

Sekitoleko garnered 27850 votes to beat the State Minister for Higher Education and ruling NRM’s John Chrysostom Muyingo who got 24463 votes.

However, one Christopher Matabi, a known supporter for Muyingo ran to court challenging the election saying there was bribery of voters and altering of declaration of results forms.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Henrietta Wolayo said Matabi has not locus to bring the case to court and consequently dismissed it with costs.

“In absence of the 500 signatures of registered voters from Bamunanika constituency(as required by law) , the petitioner has no locus standi to bring this petition and is it therefore struck out for being incompetent and with costs to first respondent,” the judge said.

The judge explained that whereas the law requires that a petitioner attaches proof of at least 500 signatures of voters from the constituency, Matabi had 600 signatures which she said had only names and NIN numbers without proof that they were voters from Bamunanika.

She noted that only 35 signatures passed the test, adding that these were way below the minimum standards.

According to the court, absence of proof of the signatures of the purported voters makes the petition fail and consequently dismissed as well as ordered the petitioner to pay costs to Ssekitoleko.

“The petition is only supported by only 35 registered voters contrary to the minimum of 500 registered voters. There are procedures that must be followed and failure to comply can’t be taken lightly. This petition is therefore struck out.”