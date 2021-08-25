Algeria has severed all ties with Morocco, accusing its North African neighbour of “hostile acts”.

The move comes a week after Algeria accused Morocco of complicity in starting recent forest fires that ravaged coastal regions.

“We have decided to sever diplomatic relations with Morocco staring from today,” Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said at a press conference.

“The Moroccan kingdom has never stopped its hostile actions against Algeria.”

Algeria has also been upset by recent accusations that Morocco used Israeli technology to spy on journalists and political leaders, including high-ranking Algerian political and military officials. These allegations have been denied by Rabat.

The two countries have long had a fractious relationship – especially over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Morocco has annexed the region, however Algeria backs the Polisario Front, which has been fighting for independence of the former Spanish colony for the Saharawi people since the 1970s.

The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed since 1994.