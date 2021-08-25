A scientist is not a mere observer but an actor in the economy, President Museveni said on Tuesday.

Launching the Presidential CEO forum at State House, Museveni said for Uganda to develop technologically, it must pay its scientists well.

“I am glad my colleagues have agreed on paying scientists well. You must go to higher-level technology so that we protect ourselves but also make money. Foreigners have been making money out of germs for a long time. Check on the internet and see the amount of money got out of vaccines,” he said.

The Presidential CEO Forum is a direct and an adequate link between the private sector leadership, CEO’s from corporate institutions, and government executives with the aim of contributing to the national development agenda.

President Museveni has on several times reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance salaries of medical practitioners and other scientists, saying the government is focused on developing Uganda using a science-led development strategy.

Museveni said his government will continue to improve the training and remuneration budget for the scientists so that the country can be able to train and retain them for their crucial role in the development and sustainability of the country.

“I used to have a problem with KACITA. Their business was importing. They even reached the extent of importing wigs. The main message is, please, minimise and eliminate importing. I have never been in a business of importing ,never. I am glad even my children don’t, we are farmers, and some have started manufacturing,” Museveni noted.

The president said that he was very happy to launch the Presidential CEO Forum adding that he will organise a retreat in Kyankwanzi so that they [leaders] can harmonise thinking globally.

“These associations should always be consulted when we are coming up with policies. The warriors involved in the economy are there. What don’t you ask them? They are here and organized. Let us consult them,” Museveni told officials from the Ministry of Finance.

The chairperson of Uganda Manufacturers Association, Barbara Mulwana said that the forum will support development work, connecting the private sector to conversations on social economic transformation and policy direction.

She explained that the forum will provide a direct interface with the head of state in order to promote sound strategies for industrialisation, value addition, and purposeful leadership.