Not many people will spend their birthday visiting a rehabilitation home but Pablo Bashir Sewalu is no ordinary person. A year after a nearly fatal accident, Pablo Bashir resolved to spend the day at Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation Services. He had good reason to.

November 5, 2020 is a day Pablo Bashir will never forget. It has become a sort of anniversary for him. This is the day he nearly lost his life in a nasty car accident on the Kampala-Mbarara highway. That accident claimed the life of his friend Badru Mohammad Katongole and has left Pablo nursing serious injuries. For two months at Nakasero Hospital, Pablo’s life hang in the balance.

Pablo said that his car accident not only demonstrated to him the fragility of life, it also exposed him to another aspect he is not used to: handicap. For many months, Pablo had to rely on another person to help him bathe, dress up, even go to hospital for doctor’s check ups. He has not stopped thinking about Ugandans are not as fortunate as he is to work as Next Media Service’s Chief Protocol Officer.

On his birthday August 23, he wanted to bring to the attention of his powerful friends the plight of Uganda’s children and those unable to fend for themselves. This is why he convinced his powerful friends and family to join hands with him in visiting Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation Services.

Among the items donated by Bashir in collaboration with Kaliro Sugar that was represented by its Public Relations Officer, Ms Hellen, included dozens of sugar sacks, cooking oil, boxes of bar soap, liquid soap among others.

Uganda’s leading brown Sugar producers-Kaliro Sugar & Allied Industries Limited is a subsidiary of Alam Group. This was established in 2011 with the aim of meeting the regional deficit and giving Uganda 100% sugar self-sufficiency.

Oliver Nabakooza, a woman who looks after two children at the school, was deeply moved by Pablo’s gesture. Nabakooza said, “My son, the truth is, we have been traumatised so much by this pandemic of the coronavirus. I’m so happy that our good Lord has always provided to us through people like Bashir. I can’t stop thanking God for rescuing Bashir’s life because it is indeed purposeful to Ugandans, people with disabilities like us here inclusive.”

Touched by her expression of gratitude, Pablo explained, “Today I’m here to celebrate this day with my brothers and sisters in reflection of how almighty Allah saved me last year from an accident that left a couple of my friends dead. Who am I? I think Allah left me alive such that I can be impactful to his people like these Katalemwa children. I’m really grateful to Allah.”

Pablo said that this was not a one-off gesture but will continue to support people with disabilities or handicaps. Since he nearly lost use of his eyes, Pablo has had to wear special eye glasses from time to time to protect his vision from the glare of the sunlight. He said that people with disabilities have a lot of equipment needs that physically abled people never think about. His accident has inspired him to start thinking of ways how he can help acquire equipment like eye glasses, ear pieces and wheel chairs for those in need.

He has committed himself not to waste the second lease of life he was granted after surviving that life altering Kampala-Mbarara highway accident.