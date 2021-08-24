President Museveni has appointed former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Fr. Simon Lokodo as a commissioner for the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Lokodo was in June dropped as minister and the latest appointment is sigh of relief to him.

Also appointed as commissioners are former coordinator for Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), Crispin Kaheru , former Kampala Woman MP and opposition politician, Shifra Lukwago and Jackie Atuheire.

Their names and that of Mariam Wangadya, the new UHRC chairperson have since been sent to parliament for vetting on Wednesday by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee.

“The Appointments Committee is scheduled to interact with these presidential nominees on Wednesday August,25, 2021 at 10am in the conference hall , parliament house,” a notice by the new clerk to parliament, Adolf Mwesigwa dated August 23,2021 says.

Established under the 1995 Constitution, the Uganda Human Rights Commission is a government body mandated to monitor and advance human rights in the country.

Several positions of commissioners have for many years been vacant and the new appointments come at the right time.