The Ugandan Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo has hinted that they are having issues with Ugandans who left the country under the pretext of being gay.

Gen Odongo was speaking on NBS TV’s frontline show revealed that a number of Ugandans who have left the country in haste claiming that they are oppressed because they are gay want to bring over their families.

“There are Ugandans who went out on the pretext of being homosexuals. Now their lie is catching up with them because when they settle, they ask to bring their wives and children,” Gen Odongo said.

Three months ago, Parliament passed a Bill criminalizing same-sex relationships and sex work.

According to the Bill, people found culpable of practicing sex same acts face a 10-year jail sentence.

The Bill, which by the way has been returned to parliament by president Museveni for consideration comes seven years after an Act of parliament made homosexuality punishable by death.

While Passing the Bill, MP Monica Amoding on her part said Uganda is not ready for homosexual rights, “maybe in the future”.

In 2014, following Museveni signing into law a bill that criminalizes same-sex, 200 gays were named in a local paper, several of whom were said to be living abroad and have never identified themselves as gay.

Days after Museveni assenting to the Bill, another group of Ugandans in said to have escaped into Kenya, where they found it even harder.