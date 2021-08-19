Nakawa West Member of Parliament has asked the High Court in Kampala to dismiss the fresh petition challenging his election in the January 14 general election.

City businessman, Shukla Mukesh Babubhai also known as Shumuk first filed a petition challenging Ssenyonyi’s election but later filed an amended petition that he seeks court to consider.

However, , Ssenyonyi through his lawyers of Pace Advocates led by George Musisi says the amended petition is aimed at defeating justice and asked court to throw it out.

“The amended petition introduces new grounds and new matters altering the original petition but is also intended to prejudice my already filed answer to the main petition,” Ssenyonyi says in his affidavit.

Ssenyonyi also argues that the amended petition was filed out of the statutory time and without asking for permission from court, reasons he says are enough to ensure it is thrown out.

“The respondent’s action of filing an amended petition without leave of court where he introduces new grounds is irregular before this court and should thus be struck out,” he says.

Justice Isaac Muwata has asked Shukla Mukesh’s lawyers to file a response to Ssenyonyi’s application to have his amended application thrown out.

The case has been adjourned to August 25 for the court to hear the application by Ssenyonyi’s lawyers.