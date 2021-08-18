The High Court in Mukono has started hearing of petitions filed against various elected members of parliament in Mukono and Kayunga districts.

Among the members of parliament who were dragged to court are Mukono North’s Fred Kayondo (DP), Bbaale County’s Charles Tebandeke (NUP) and Woman Member of parliament for Kayunga district Idah Erios Nantaba.

Nantaba is battling three different challengers. She stands accused of election malpractice and voter bribery by National Unity Platform’s (NUP)Harriet Nakwedde.

Nakwedde further accuses the Electoral Commission of conducting the election process in an unlawful manner. The NUP petitioner also accuses the electoral commission for being irregular and conducting elections in an unlawful manner. She raises several grounds for the high court to cancel the victory awarded to Nantaba before ordering a by-election.

The second petitioner is Moses Kalangwa’s daughter Jackline Birungi Kobusingye who challenges Nantaba’s academic credentials.

Birungi accuses Nantaba of forging the A-Level results she presented from Mukono Town Acacdemy dated 1998.

In the third file, Rita Nabadda accuses Nantaba of voter bribery. Nabadda claims that Nantaba dished out goodies to voters during the election period contrary to Electoral Commission guidelines. The case hearing is set for August 30, 2021.

But Nantaba rubbished the challengers’ claims.

Speaking to the press, Nantaba claimed, “The ‘Mafias’ went to my former schools and bribed the headteachers to deny me, they want to frustrate me but I won’t give up.”

The Democratic Party’s Fred Kayondo’s victory has been challenged by NUP’s Wilson Male. Male accuses Kayondo of bribing voters during campaigns on voting day. He wants Kayondo’s victory nullified.

However, Kayondo claims that Male is being fronted by other political figures in Mukono.

Kayondo says, “I would like to advise former MP, Muyanja Ssenyonga that Mukono South is not a monarchy, that it was made for you, accept the defeat and wait for five years and you come and contest. Stop using Male.”

Bbaale county (NUP)’s Charles Tebandeke victory has been challenged by independent candidate Ronald Maiteki Mukasa.

Mukasa claims that Tebandeke bribed voters and polling station agents.

Tebandeke denies the accusations and argues, “This case is aimed at diverting us from the huge problems the people Bbaale county are facing.”

The hearings started on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.