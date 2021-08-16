Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been declared the winner of last week’s bitterly contested presidential election.
Mr Hichilema defeated the incumbent, President Edgar Lungu, by a landslide – more than a million votes.
It was Mr Hichilema’s sixth attempt at winning the presidency. His supporters have been celebrating on the streets of the capital, Lusaka.
Mr Lungu has accepted defeat and congratulated Mr Hichilema.
Earlier, he alleged that the elections were not free and fair and said ruling party election officials had been chased from polling stations, leaving votes unprotected.
In its final tally, the electoral commission said Mr Hichilema had won 2,810,777 votes to Mr Lungu’s 1,814,201 in Thursday’s election. There were seven million registered voters.
The huge margin of victory means there is no need for a run-off.
“I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia,” commission chairman Esau Chulu announced at the results centre in Lusaka.
Mr Lungu’s six-year rule was criticised for alleged human rights abuses, corruption, a failing economy and massive unemployment.
Correspondents say Mr Hichilema, 59, tapped into widespread dissatisfaction among voters.
He now faces the daunting challenge of turning around the country’s economic fortunes.
Source: BBC
