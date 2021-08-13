Mobile subscribers are increasingly communicating via voice calls thanks to promotions by telecom operators, a recent report from Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) indicates.

UCC, the telecom regulator recently released the quarter one report for 2021 which revealed that between January to March, mobile subscribers made more phone calls during the period compared to December.

“…the sector recorded a total of 15.5 billon billed minutes up from 14.8 billion minutes recorded in the quarter ending December 2020. Subsequently, this resulted to a 5% quarter to quarter aggregate growth in traffic from 3% posted in the preceding quarter,” UCC revealed in the report.

UCC attributed the performance to the pricing promotional offers and a slight subscription growth. For instance, MTN Uganda recently announced that the telecom hit 15million subscribers.

On-net voice calls, which stand for calls made on the same network contributed the bulk of the talk time.

The report indicates that the market averaged 5.1 billion on net minutes per month during the quarter, with an on-net monthly traffic peak in March of 5.2 billion minutes.

The dominance of on-net traffic is attributed to the pricing differential caused by discounted promotional bundles coupled with spend and usage profiling offers by the telecom operators.

MTN currently has different voice bundles under the *160*1# My PakaPaka promotion, where MTN to MTN voice calls are discounted to make the service affordable for customers.

Recently MTN refreshed the promotion to allow customers enjoy even more minutes at the same cost. For instance, MTN currently offers 45 on-net minutes at Shs 1000, 30 on-net minutes at Shs 750 and 20 on-net minutes at Shs 600.

Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said promotions such as My PakaPaka have enabled customers make phone calls to loved ones at cheap rates which is especially critical during the pandemic period as many people need to save money for consumption.

“We are cognisant of the current challenging times and because of this, as MTN, we sought to provide some sort of relief to our customers by ensuring they can afford voice call services at a reasonably priced rate. This will allow them channel some of their savings towards supporting themselves and their families during these tough times,” he explained.

Off net minutes per month however averaged 52.4 million during the quarter, with an off-net traffic peak in January of 54.5 million minutes.

Voice calls have been steadily dropping in price in comparison to the olden days when a unit of talk time cost above Shs300.

With the increase in adoption of telephony services, Ugandans are expected to enjoy affordable services even more.