A group of the NRM flag bearers in the just concluded January 14 election have asked the party to bail them out from debts they have, emanating from the polls.

The group of 203 people from all over the country under their umbrella body NRM Parliamentary Flag bearers Outside Parliament (NPAFOP) on Thursday their second assembly at Kyadondo.

“There is a big problem of unemployment of some of our member. Majority of our colleagues had started businesses which have since collapsed because the cost of running politics these days is extremely high. The issue of unemployment among our members is big since many had to resign jobs to stand in parliament,” Julius Bigirwa Junjura, the NRM flag bearer for Buhaguzi East in Kikuube district.

Not begging

Junjura however said the group is not begging but rather asking for assistance as they continue to perform their duties.

“After losing in elections, we are neglected and other members have no jobs. Not all of us want jobs but since we are organised, all we need is support. We don’t want any flag bearer to be a beggar. All we want is economic empowerment,” the group’s chairman said.

According to the NRM flag bearers, they also seek the party support for some of their members who have filed election petitions challenging their loss in the January 14 polls.

Junjura said the party out to bail them out in form of legal fees during the petitions.

The group also promised to help do an oversight role for government programs in their respective constituencies.

“We want to mobilise support for the NRM party. We feel that the 58% we got in the previous election was very low and we aim at getting over 75% in the 2026 general election. We are organized and want support from the party so that we can monitor government programs,” Junjura said.

Speaking at the same function, the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong hailed the group for being organized and promised that the secretariat will offer them the necessary support.

“At times it is very painful to be patient, committed and loyal but it pays. We thank you for being calm and not throwing tantrums at the party. Know that you are servants of the people and individual interests should not come in while serving the population,” Todwong said.

“This is a new beginning at the secretariat and where possible, the party will support you in regaining your constituencies.”

Todwong told the group the idea of helping in monitoring government programs is a good for the ruling government, adding that they will be assisted.

The NRM director for mobilization, Rosemary Ssenninde said the group has eased his mobilization work.

“We should work as a team because what we have been lacking is cohesion. We want to see better results this time round since you have come on board. We should align strategies to bring results and not only end at talking,” she said.