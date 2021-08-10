Legislators hailing from Bunyoro sub-region are set to meet President Museveni on August 11 over the delayed establishment of a public university in the sub-region.

While electing the new leadership for the Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus last month, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja promised the legislators that she will organise a meeting with President Museveni so that they can iron out the key issues affecting their sub-region.

Now the latest information indicates that Bunyoro legislators will meet the president on Wednesday this week at State House Entebbe.

Some of the MPs told Nile Post that the main focus of the meeting will be to agitate for the establishment of a public university in Bunyoro.

Bunyoro is one of the three major sub regions without a public university. The others are Karamoja and Bugisu.

President Museveni has over the last three presidential campaigns promised the sub region a public university.

However, no visible efforts have been made to realise this dream.

The chairperson of the Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus Jacob Karubanga said the controversy surrounding where the university will be located had been resolved.

Karubanga warned that members who will move against the caucus resolution to front their personal issues, risk disciplinary action.