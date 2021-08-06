Uganda claimed its second gold medal Joshua Cheptegei won the race in the men’s 5,000m finals on Friday afternoon during the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

Clocking a time of 12:58:15, the world record holder in the 5000 metres showed he is class apart after beating Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed who came second after clocking 12:58:61 whereas USA’s Paul Chelimo clocked 12:59:05 in the third position in the men’s 5000m finals at the ongoing 2020 Olympics game in Tokyo.

Cheptegei’s gold medal is the fourth for Uganda overall after he earlier won silver whereas Jacob Kiplimo(bronze) and Peruth Chemutai(gold) are the other medalists so far for the East African country christened the Pearl of Africa because of its beauty.

Cheptegei’s gold medal is only the fourth at the Olympics for Uganda since 1956, with John Akii-Bua(1972) , Stephen Kiprotich(2012) and Peruth Chemutai(2020) the other Ugandans to have reached the feat.