The Police Crime Intelligence Directorate has arrested three people who are suspected of kidnapping a four year old boy and demanding for a shs50 million ransom in order to release him.

The incident happened on August, 2 at Wamala, in Nansana Municiplaity when four year old Simon Ssenyonjo was kidnapped from his mother’s workplace while he was playing outside.

“The suspects demanded for a ransom of shs50 million from Mudiima Kityo , the father of the victim in order to released him. He however could only raise shs1 million and deposited it to the suspects’ phone number,” Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said.

He said that after the family reported the matter to police, operatives from the Crime Intelligence Directorate followed leads after the suspects left behind evidence leading to their arrest.

“An operation was mounted yesterday and suspects identified as Katongole Hakim, Mawanda James and Asiimwe Anna Maria from Busabala B village, Makindye Division, were arrested and the victim rescued,” he say.

He said at the crime scene, a motorcycle registration number UFH 412D that the suspects allegedly used to transport the victim to their hideout in Busaabala was also recovered.

According to Owoyesigyire, the suspects will soon be arraigned in courts of law.

Victim reunited with family

It was joy on Thursday afternoon as the four year old victim of the kidnap was reunited with his parents.

The father and mother applauded police for reuniting them with their child.