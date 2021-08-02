Lugogo based KCCA FC has unveiled youngster, Usama Arafat as their fifth signing in preparation for the new season in the Uganda Premier League.

The former Kajjansi United player unveiled on Sunday evening has been described by the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions as one who can play as an attacking midfielder and as a winger.

“Usama has also played for clubs like CRO and Mbale Tigers Academy. Arafat becomes the 5th signing for KCCA FC in this transfer window,” KCCA FC said.

The 20-year-old player who has signed a three-year contract joins Brian Majwega, Emmanuel Wasswa, Yasser Mugerwa and Brian Kayanja who have joined the Kasasiro Boys as Morley Byekwaso seeks to build a fortress at Lugogo, two weeks after being confirmed as the manager to replace his former boss, Mike Mutebi.

Mutebi,who had led the team to so much success in the five years he was in charge was shown the exit in March after a not so pleasant start to the 2020-21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season but also failures in Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup games for the team.

Byekwaso will now seek to return the lost glory of the team that last won the league two years ago.

His quest to establish himself at Lugogo will begin with defending the CECAFA club championship in Tanzania that KCCA FC won in 2019 in Rwanda and are the defending champions.

The Kasasiro Boys will later today play Tanzania’s Azam FC in the opening game of the tournament.