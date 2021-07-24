UG Connect Concert, the country’s biggest lockdown concert will be returning today, Saturday 24 July, 2020, with 20 top artistes.

According to the organisers from the Uganda National Cultural Center (UNCC) and Next Media Services, the show will be live on both NBS and Sanyuka Television from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday.

Artists Chosen Becky, Nina Roz, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Ziza Bafana will headline this second edition that is expected to bring together top and young artistes, comedians, deejays and mcees.

The UG Connect Concert gives artistes a chance to perform for their fans, albeit virtually after over a year and a half of not performing with their industry closed.

The show also aims at spreading hope to Ugandans through music, dance and drama.

The concert started last weekend on Saturday 17, July 2021, coming live to viewers from the state of the art Nect Conference Center at the Next Media Park – home of Next Media Services in Naguru.

UNCC Chairman, Sam Okello, said, “As leaders in this sector, we need to look for new strategic ideas that will propel the activities of the creative sector. UG Connect Concert is one of those ideas.”

Next Media Services Board Member, Isaac Rucci, also highlighted the fact that the plan for the concept is all-inclusive.

“No body is going to be left behind with this. Expect high energy, world class entertainment,” Rucci said.