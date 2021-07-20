The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said government’s decision to ban physical distribution of food relief without any clear solutions for the citizens is an indication that Ugandans have been completely left on their own.

Kyagulanyi’s comments came shortly after the government said Covid-19 food relief donations should only be done through the various district task forces around the country to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Kyagulanyi said when leaders find ways of helping their people who are starving due to Covid-19 lockdown, the regime, scared to the teeth, comes out to ban this assistance.

“It is well known that the regime promised Shs 100,000 to desperate citizens, as small as it was, has not reached even 1% of the deserving citizens. There is every indication that the people of Ugandans are completely on their own. There is every reason to fight on until the citizens free themselves from humiliation,” he said said in a statement.

He expressed his gratitude towards leaders at different levels who have chosen to support their people during this tough period by giving out food relief.

“The regime has come out to ban giving out food relief. This is exactly what they did during the last lockdown, when we launched a drive to support our people in different areas. Some leaders like Hon. Zaake were arrested, tortured and detained simply for giving out food support to starving citizens,” he stated.

Following the ban of all public gatherings, closed schools and other education institutions, churches and mosques as one way to contain the spread of Covid-19, businesses were interrupted rendering many people jobless since their daily activities that provided food to their families were stopped.