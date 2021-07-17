Newly appointed Director, Mobilization Cadre, of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rosemary Sseninde has pledged to tackle grievances of the youth during her tenure.

The former Woman Member of Parliament for Wakiso, made the pledge on Thursday as she officially assumed office at the party headquarters on Kyadondo Road in Kampala.

While delivering her remarks, Sseninde attributed the growing youth population in the country to the achievements of the NRM among which she sited immunisation of children and putting in place a good health care system, something she says has decreased the infant mortality in the country.

“The NRM government has educated the children through UPE, USE and other tertiary institutions with this you find the number of youth coming from these institutions is high.” Sseninde said.

She added that while the jobs available do not match the numbers of those graduating, her office will work to address the grievances of the youth.

“These are some of the issues we shall work together to ensure that we mobilize them and they come to appreciate the tireless efforts of the NRM party and also avail a conducive environment for them to create their own jobs.”

She further underscored that the opposition has been riding on the issues affecting the youth to downplay the numerous achievements of the government.

“We are aware and have tried to address some of these issues that affect the youth. I have been in Parliament for 20 years and so I understand and appreciate most of the challenges the youth are facing and with this new responsibility, I will ensure that most of these challenges are addressed,” she said.

Sseninde was appointed to the position last week and she replaces the late Hon Mathias Kasamba who passed on in May.

At a ceremony attended by the NRM Deputy Secretary general Hon Rose Namayanja Nsereko and the Deputy Treasurer Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, Hon Sseninde was given an official car and shown her new office.

Sseninde thanked President Yoweri Museveni for entrusting her with the opportunity to serve as NRM’s new Director of Mobilization adding that this was by God’s grace.

“Because the NRM is the party in government, this is an opportunity for me to serve the country. Together with my colleagues at the secretariat I will do all my best to serve,” she said.

On NRM’s dismal performance in the Central Uganda, especially in the recently concluded general elections, Sseninde stated that the party is going to work to as a team, with the president’s guidance to address the issues.

She said, the opposition have in the past created waves of change in some parts of the country adding that with proper planning, the party ‘returned those areas to its fold.