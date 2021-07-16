Police in Japan have started a search for Julius Ssekitooleko, 20, a Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from the team’s training camp in Izumisano city for the Olympics games.

According to reports from Japan, Ssekitooleko was supposed to take a daily PCR Covid test but didn’t show up and a search at his hotel room proved futile as he was nowhere to be seen.

“His teammates reportedly said they had saw Ssekitoleko in the early hours of Friday,” media reports in Japan said on Friday.

According to the New York Times, the development comes as the Olympics organizers have tried to keep all participants in the Games in a “bubble” and in compliance with strict rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while they are in the country.

“Organizers recently announced that all spectators would be barred from venues in Tokyo, which declared a state of emergency amid a rise in coronavirus cases,” the US newspaper said.

Ssekitooleko is one of the nine members of the Ugandan team who have been staying in Izumisano — a city in Osaka Prefecture in western Japan — since mid-June.