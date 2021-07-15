President Museveni has made several changes among Permanent Secretaries in which he appointed economist Ramathan Ggoobi as the new accounting officer for the Ministry of Finance.

“By virtue of the Powers given to the President by Article 174 (2) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint the following as Permanent Secretaries,” Museveni said.

In the transfers announced on Thursday evening, Keith Muhakanizi has now been sent to Keith Muhakanizi the Office of the Prime Minister whereas State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe has been appointed as the new Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet and Deborah Katuramu has been appointed as her deputy.

The changes have also seen Jane Barekye appointed the new State House Comptroller whereas Alex Kakooza who has been in the Ministry of Education is now the Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President.

Maj Gen Kasura who was the Director of the National Leadership Institute(NALI) Kyankwanzi is the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture whereas Kate Lamaro has been sent to the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Here is the full list of transfers

1.Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet – Lucy Nakyobe

2.Deputy Head of Public Service And Secretary to Cabinet- Deborah Katuramu

State House Comptroller – Jane Barekye

Principal Private Secretar to the President- Kenneth Omona

Principal Private Secretary to H.E. the Vice President- Alex Kakooza

Office of the Prime Minister – Keith Muhakanizi Office of the President – Yunus Kakande Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries – Maj Gen David Kasura

Ministry of Defence and – Rosette Byengoma

Veteran Affairs

Ministry of Education and – Kate Lamaro

Sports

Ministry of Energy and – Batebe Irene

Mineral Development

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Vincent Bagiire

Ministry of Finance, Planning – Dr. Ramathan Ngobi

And Economic Development

Ministry of Gender, Labour and – Aggrey Kibenge

Social Development

Ministry of Health – Dr. Diana Atwiine Ministry of Internal Affairs – Joseph Musanyufu (Lt.

Gen)

Ministry of Information,

Communication, Technology – Dr. Amina Zawedde

National Guidance

Ministry of Justice and – Robert Kasande

Constitutional Affairs

Ministry of Lands, Housing – Dorcas Okalany

and Urban Development

Ministry of Local Government – Benjamin Kumumanya

21 Ministry of Trade, Industry and- Geraldine Ssali

Cooperatives

Ministry of Public Service – Catherine Bitarakwaate

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife – Doreen Katusiime

and Antiquities

Ministry of Water and – Alfred Okidi

Environment

Ministry of Works and – Bageya Waiswa

Transport

Secretary to the Judiciary – Pius Bigirimana Health Service Commission – Mary T. Wenene Public Service Commission – Dr. Godfrey Mbabazi Judicial Service Commission – Dr. Nassali Lukwago Ministry of Science, Technology

And innovation – Abolished and retired

Ministry of East African

Community Affairs – Edith Mwanje

Ethics and Integrity – Alex O. Okello Clerk to Parliament – Hon. Adolf Mwesige

34 Inspectorate of Government – Kafeero Rose

35 Education Service Commission – Dr. Asuman Lukwago