President Museveni has made several changes among Permanent Secretaries in which he appointed economist Ramathan Ggoobi as the new accounting officer for the Ministry of Finance.
“By virtue of the Powers given to the President by Article 174 (2) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint the following as Permanent Secretaries,” Museveni said.
In the transfers announced on Thursday evening, Keith Muhakanizi has now been sent to Keith Muhakanizi the Office of the Prime Minister whereas State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe has been appointed as the new Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet and Deborah Katuramu has been appointed as her deputy.
The changes have also seen Jane Barekye appointed the new State House Comptroller whereas Alex Kakooza who has been in the Ministry of Education is now the Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President.
Maj Gen Kasura who was the Director of the National Leadership Institute(NALI) Kyankwanzi is the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture whereas Kate Lamaro has been sent to the Ministry of Education and Sports.
Here is the full list of transfers
1.Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet – Lucy Nakyobe
2.Deputy Head of Public Service And Secretary to Cabinet- Deborah Katuramu
- State House Comptroller – Jane Barekye
- Principal Private Secretar to the President- Kenneth Omona
- Principal Private Secretary to H.E. the Vice President- Alex Kakooza
- Office of the Prime Minister – Keith Muhakanizi
- Office of the President – Yunus Kakande
- Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries – Maj Gen David Kasura
- Ministry of Defence and – Rosette Byengoma
Veteran Affairs
- Ministry of Education and – Kate Lamaro
Sports
- Ministry of Energy and – Batebe Irene
Mineral Development
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Vincent Bagiire
- Ministry of Finance, Planning – Dr. Ramathan Ngobi
And Economic Development
- Ministry of Gender, Labour and – Aggrey Kibenge
Social Development
- Ministry of Health – Dr. Diana Atwiine
- Ministry of Internal Affairs – Joseph Musanyufu (Lt.
Gen)
- Ministry of Information,
Communication, Technology – Dr. Amina Zawedde
National Guidance
- Ministry of Justice and – Robert Kasande
Constitutional Affairs
- Ministry of Lands, Housing – Dorcas Okalany
and Urban Development
- Ministry of Local Government – Benjamin Kumumanya
21 Ministry of Trade, Industry and- Geraldine Ssali
Cooperatives
- Ministry of Public Service – Catherine Bitarakwaate
- Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife – Doreen Katusiime
and Antiquities
- Ministry of Water and – Alfred Okidi
Environment
- Ministry of Works and – Bageya Waiswa
Transport
- Secretary to the Judiciary – Pius Bigirimana
- Health Service Commission – Mary T. Wenene
- Public Service Commission – Dr. Godfrey Mbabazi
- Judicial Service Commission – Dr. Nassali Lukwago
- Ministry of Science, Technology
And innovation – Abolished and retired
- Ministry of East African
Community Affairs – Edith Mwanje
- Ethics and Integrity – Alex O. Okello
- Clerk to Parliament – Hon. Adolf Mwesige
34 Inspectorate of Government – Kafeero Rose
35 Education Service Commission – Dr. Asuman Lukwago
Discussion about this post