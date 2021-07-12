The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has finalised plans to release the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

According to the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza, the national examination body is set to decide on the date of release this week.

Kakooza said in a tweet that UNEB will brief the Minister of Education Janet Museveni about the results this week, before setting the release date.

“UNEB will brief the Minister if Education and Sports on the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination Results on Wednesday 14th July, 2021 at State House Nakasero,” Kakooza said.

“The Official release date shall be communicated thereafter.”

According to UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, at least 749,811 P.7 candidates were registered for the PLE in 2020, which represents a 7.8 percent increase from the pupils that sat the exam in 2019.

In June 2021, UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule had told Nile Post that they were working with the education ministry to determine the best time for releasing the exams following restrictions on gatherings and movements through a presidential directive to restrict spread of Covid-19.