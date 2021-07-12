Ugandan artiste Nabattu Ali alias Naira Ali has upstaged Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja and the entire government after she announced a Covid-19 relief fund for her fans and released the money to them 24 hours later.

The “Mwoyo” singer announced on Saturday that she would release a fund for covid-19 relief to 20 of her vulnerable fans.

Naira called upon her vulnerable fans to share their contacts on her Facebook post and she would credit them with at least Shs10,000 each as they “waited for Nabanjja’s money”

“As we wait for Nabanjja’s money, I have something small, I am also not doing well but we can share this little. I would love to send Shs10,000 to at least 20 people. Comment with your mobile money number and full names,” she posted.

Under 24 hours, the singer was able to verify and display the list of the beneficiaries before sending each one of them and asking them to confirm receipt.

Naira Ali’s gesture comes as several of her colleagues lament to the government for banning concerts and impoverishing them.

Indeed, a litany of artistes has since petitioned the government for relief citing a dire economic situation in the industry.

Last Thursday, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja officiated at the launch of the disbursement exercise for the funds.

“This is the Prime Minister of Uganda. Have you received the money?” Nabbanja asked as she called the first beneficiary of the exercise.

“I have received shs102,425 right honorable,” Oloya who was beaming with joy said in response.

The Prime Minister randomly sampled over five other beneficiaries whose covid relief cash had been sent to either their Airtel or MTN mobile money accounts as part of the launch of the exercise.

However, a number of them had their phones switched off whereas for others, because of network problems, they could not be reached.

Speaking at the function held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, Nabbanja who was flanked by fellow ministers on the national task force said she hopes the exercise will move smoothly.

“I believe 50% of Ugandans will receive their money today and others will receive as we go along. We shall tell you when the rest of the Ugandans will get. On behalf of the government as Prime Minister of Uganda, I declare this exercise of Covid relief fund launched,” she said.

The Prime Minister, however, warned that government will later declare when the exercise will be closed.

Featuring on NBS Television’s NBS Frontline later that evening, Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development said that the system rejected at least 20,000 on day one.

“The system rejected between 10,000 to 20,000 people, some of them had names that did not match with the identification registered with telecom companies, or where there was repetition and in cases where the person did not have a National Identification Number (NIN),” Amongi said.

Amongi said that the government is using an advanced system with the help of banks and telecommunications companies which automatically reject any contacts whose data does not match with the NIN.

“We shall send your name back to the town clerk to process you for payment directly through cash after validating that you are genuine,” she said.