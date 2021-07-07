Christopher Aine, the former bodyguard of the ex-premier and former presidential aspirant Amama Mbabazi, has been appointed Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Mbarara city by president Museveni.

Aine was appointed on June 23 to deputize Lt Col James Mwesigye in Mbarara.

Lt Col Mwesigye confirmed the news of his junior’s appointment and added he was happy to work with “whomever the government deems fit for the position”.

However, Nile Post understands that Aine reported to the office on July 5th, 2021, and has since not returned to the office.

When asked about his deputy’s absence, Lt Col Mwesigye said it was better we contact Aine for any other information.

“If you want any further information about Aine, wait for him and do an interview.”

Aine became famous during the 2016 presidential campaign trail in which he was the bodyguard to Amama Mbabazi.

His fame was highlighted in the infamous Ntungamo District clash between supporters of the NRM and those of Amama Mbabazi.

Museveni later speaking about the clashes promised to have all those involved apprehended, sparing strong words for Aine whom he said was in “hiding due to being misguided”.

“Mbabazi is lying, Aine is hiding. I do not want to say Mbabazi is hiding him but he has people hiding him. He was caught on camera beating people but he will pay for his actions. We have received so many investigations pinning him,” Museveni said in the aftermath of the chaos.

Shortly after, Aine was arrested and went missing. Pictures were circulated showing a body that looks like Aine in a city morgue causing rumors that he had died.

He was mourned by his family and friends only to show up later from his hiding.

He was informally appointed an aide to President Museveni’s brother Salim Saleh and recently threatened to stand against President Museveni in the presidential elections but his threats did not materialize.