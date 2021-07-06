More than a year after the death of Ethiopian musician Hachalu Hundessa, three individuals have been found guilty by an anti-terror and constitutional court in Addis Ababa.

Tilahun Yami and his two accomplices – Kebede Gemechu and Abdi Alemayehu – will be sentenced in 10 days.

Tilahun was found guilty of violating the anti-terror law, while Kebede was convicted of ordinary homicide [murder]. Abdi was found guilty of a lesser charge by concealing information about the plan.

Hachalu’s killing sparked widespread violence in Addis Ababa and in the country’s largest state Oromia, where more than 200 people were killed.

The violence also led to the arrest of prominent opposition figures, many of whom remain jailed.

Source: BBC