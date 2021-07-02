The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), Board of Directors has announced Francis Kisirinya as the Acting Executive Director, replacing Gideon Badagawa who passed away last month.

Kisirinya’s appointment was confirmed by Dr. Elly Karuhanga, PSFU’s Chairman Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr. Francis Kisirinya has been appointed as Acting Executive Director for Private Sector Foundation Uganda” Karuhanga announced.

According to Karuhanga, Kisirinya’s appointment commences 1st July 2021 for a period of six months until a substantive Executive Director shall be appointed by the Board.

His appointment follows the demise of the incumbent, the late Gideon Badagawa, who passed away on 21st June 2021 due to Covid-19.

Who is Francis Kisirinya?

Kisirinya is a multidisciplinary professional with specialism in finance & accounting, is an educator and an enterprise development enthusiast.

He has served as the Deputy Executive Director at PSFU since March 2019 a position he was appointed to after a competitive search and selection process.

In this role, Mr. Kisirinya led a team of senior staff and developed an innovative enterprise growth approach that utilizes and promotes market led linkages for the benefit of the participants (households, small & medium enterprises and large firms). This approach attracted funding and is under implementation to date.

He has also participated in identification of bottlenecks that affect the business environment, generated and articulated policy options and required business development services interventions. Besides, he has led the development of corporate plans with the most recent being the PSFU 2020/25 Strategic Plan.

He also served as the Director Corporate Services at PSFU responsible for Finance, Human Resources, Administration and Corporate Secretarial services as well as the Technical Advisor-Commercial to the Ministry of Education and Sports’ Higher Education and Science Project responsible for advising 8 public universities in establishing Business Incubation Centres (BICs) to link training, research and commerce.

Mr. Kisirinya holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA)-University of Nicosia, Cyprus; is a Member; Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and holds a Bachelor of Science/Education (Hons), from Makerere University.

He is also a Certified Balanced Score Card Professional and is also Certified Financing for Development.