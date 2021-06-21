The Executive Director of Private Sector Foundation (PSFU) Gideon Badagawa has passed on Monday morning.

Reports indicate Badagawa succumbed to Covid-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he has been receiving treatment since last week.

His death was announced by Dr Elly Karuhanga, PSFU board chairman.

“The Board, Management and Staff of the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), with deep sorrow regret to announce the untimely death of their executive director, Mr Gideon Badagawa, who passed away this morning Monday June 21st, 2021, in Mulago Hospital,” Dr. Karuhanga announced.

Karuhanga further said Badagawa’s wife Susan Birungi who last week lost her father to Covid-19, is also currently admitted.

Mr. Badagawa has served as the Executive Director of Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) for the last 11 years and six months.

Previously, he worked with Uganda Manufacturers Association as Executive Director for two years.

He has also chaired a number of boards including National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Board of Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company Limited, Board of Uganda National Planning Authority (NPA), Board of Uganda Warehouse Receipts Authority (UWRA), and Board of the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC).