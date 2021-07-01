The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech has announced a breakthrough in the operation to arrest the masterminds of the attack on the Minister for Works and Transport Gen Katumba Wamala.

Unknown assailants moving on two motorcycles on June 01 sprayed Gen Katumba’s vehicle with bullets killing his daughter and driver instantly in an incident that happened along the Kisota –Kulambiro Road, Nakawa Division in Kampala District.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Gen Lokech said using footage from CCTV cameras, security has spent the last three weeks conducting surveillance on people captured on camera.

“In our language there is a saying that even if you do something funny with your in law under water, it will be known. After the attempted murder on Gen Katumba, there was a strategic promise made by the commander in chief and this promise later on culminated into strategic a directive. From that directive the security forces moved on to look for the attackers. In the last 24 hours, we decided to zero in on the attackers,”Lokech said.

He indicated, “The shooters on June,1, 2021 of Gen Katumba Wamala have been got. Our surveillance was collaborated with our technical and human intelligence to come to what we have today. ”

The deputy IGP identified the shooters as Hussein Wahab Lubwama aka Master who shot and killed Gen Katumba’s daughter and his driver .

Lokech however noted that during the operation to arrest the group, Lubwama tried to fight security operatives and was put out of action.

He named the other suspects as Kamada Walusimbi aka Kanaabe whom he said rode the shooter of Gen Katumba, also known as Mudinka.

“When they rode to Bukoto, they took the gun to someone called Muhammad Kagugube who also took it another person called Amin. We raided his place and arrested him.”

Gen Lokech said the killer gun was first moved wrapped in a 42 inch tv box and later wrapped in banana leaves as it was moved to be hidden after the attack.

ADF links

The deputy Inspector General of Police revealed that the group with a cell in Kampala was being commanded by one Sheikh Obadia who is currently on the run but noted they are linked to the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) terrorist group in Eastern DRC.

“They use names to disguise but as I talk now, we are continuing to break the cells of these attackers. All these are linked to ADF which is operating in DRC.”

He noted that the operation to dismantle the group and arrest all members is still ongoing .

“State organs will do all it takes to ensure we protect the lives and property of the people of Uganda.”

The development comes barely a week after two men were arraigned in court and charged with murder and attempted murder after the June,1 attempted assassination on Gen Katumba Wamala.