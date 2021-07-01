Display dummies that mimic the human form have been banned in a northern Nigerian state because they “violate” Islamic teachings.

Such mannequins are “also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public”, according to the head of Kano state’s Islamic police force, Hisbah.

Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina says a public sensitisation campaign against mannequins is being introduced, after which any offenders will face arrest and prosecution.

Kano is one of 12 Nigerian states practising the Sharia legal system alongside the country’s secular laws.

Tailors, supermarkets and boutique owners are all subject to the new rules and face raids in future to check they are complying, Sheikh Ibn Sina adds in the statement.

Source: BBC