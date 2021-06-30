Pearl Dairy Farms Limited (PDFL), the manufacturer of Lato Milk branded products, has unveiled a new Shs 9.25 billion Tetra Pak production line that will help it produce a new range of UHT milk products that are durable and convenient for consumers.

According to Bijoy Varghese, General Manager at Pearl Dairy, the new line from Tetra Pak aseptically packages the product, which means the milk is packed in a sterile environment which maintains the freshness of the product.

This will give the product a duration period/ shelf-life of 12 months without refrigeration and about seven to ten days after opening when continuously refrigerated.

This means product can travel beyond East African Region.

“The new Tetra Pak packaging delivers the best in-class re-sealable closure technology in the industry currently which will allow consumers to safely store the pack at home without the worry of spoilage with maximum convenience of use. This new line will also allow us to buy more milk from farmers as it has capacity to produce over 130,000 litres per day,” Bijoy said.

With a capacity of over 800,000 litres of milk a day Pearl Dairy produces a wide basket of dairy products including Yogurt, Instant full cream powder milk, Whole milk powder, Skimmed milk powder, UHT milk, Butter, Ghee and Butter Oil under the familiar name of “Lato Milk”, a brand that is well known and equally loved by Ugandans.

The Ugandan company recently announced its expansion into Ethiopia, Malawi and South Sudan.

Sweden-based Tetra Pak is currently the largest food packaging company in the world by sales, operating in more than 160 countries.

Following a long and successful history of working together, Tetra Pak and Pearl Dairy have embarked on this unique and promising partnership to produce high quality long life milk for its consumers.

The installation of this latest equipment was part of the company’s expansion plans in order to provide its consumers with the quality nutrition that is easy on the pocket.

Bijoy said the new pack gives a smart, innovative and a fresh new look from the familiar packaging that Lato Milk provides.

“Along with the freshness it will also offer a new environmentally sound packaging solution for customers with an opening for packaging materials components derived from sugarcane. The partnership will also mean that the company will continue to invest in its dairy extension programme that it runs in Uganda to support the local dairy farmers by providing several activities that are intended to train them on best practices in dairy management, focusing on productivity and milk quality improvement,” he said.