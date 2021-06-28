The leaders of Mpigi district led by the LC5 chairman, Martin Ssejjemba have launched a fundraising campaign in which they intend to buy a new ambulance for the district.

The campaign named “Mpigi Beereramu munno” was launched on Monday afternoon amidst other district leaders including Mpigi district Woman MP Teddy Nambooze, deputy district Chief Administrative Officer Emmanuel Ssempala among others.

“It is appalling that Mpigi district with a population of over 300,000 has only one ambulance to transport the sick persons. The situation has been made worse during this second wave of the Covid pandemic in which the services of the ambulances have become more sought after as many people have contracted the virus and needed to be evacuated to health facilities,”Ssejjemba said.

“One ambulance is not enough to serve the nine ambulances that Mpigi district has. Well-wishers from any other part of the country are welcome to join in the fundraising campaign to ensure Mpigi gets another ambulance. Whichever small amount you may have, donate it so as to support the health system in the district.”

Ssempijja revealed that as part of the drive, there is what they have termed as a village donor, who is a person well off who can donate to the needy in the district to help them go through the Coronavirus lockdown.

“We encourage the citizens to donate whatever small they have because some people are in need. We have encouraged the leaders to ask those with something to donate to their neighbours.”

The Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Emmanuel Ssempala applauded the district leadership for the initiative and pledged support to the campaign.

The Mpigi district vice chairperson, Aisha Nakirijja asked parents to ensure they protect their children from catching the deadly virus by ensuring they stay at home, other than loitering in the villages.

Teddy Nambooze, the Mpigi district Woman MP said, “We call upon every person to give us a hand through masks, water sanitizers and food to the needy.”