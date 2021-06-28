The COVID-19 restrictions in Uganda have forced artists to get more creative than ever. Among the artists at the cutting edge of this experimentation is reggae artist Anecoo Omitto.

More than most artists, Anecoo Omitto has gone fully digital to earn from his music. The Nebbi born musician has taken his music to DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) and is beginning to earn a bag he never thought he would see.

Today, we woke up to Omitto’s post, on his official Facebook page, with a screenshot of one of the digital music streaming services, Omega music, with an excited caption, “Gratitude is a must. Am so grateful! Our EP, Uganda and Malawian Girls has a 5 Star ratings, with more than one hundred votes!”

Anecoo Omitto was first known to the public for his single, “Otuuse gyolaga”, in 2017, that enjoyed a lot of airplay on Face TV and continues to make returns to the charts two years later.

He recalls, “It was on Face TV that I first watched my own video, with my naked eye! Close friends too would call me, so excited, after watching my video on their own TVs”.

This is when he first tested fame, “The best part of it came, whenever I would be moving in other ghettos, and kids, upon seeing me, readily recognize me and begins singing the lines in the Otuuse song, while dancing imitating my jumping strokes in the video.”

Later on, in 2019, Anecoo caught up with a Malawian dancehall star, Binge, who expressed a liking for his music. The two decided to try out a collaboration. This music project would grow into “Uganda and Malawian girls”, a dancehall tune, that later became the title track of the EP.

At about this time, Anecoo started working with an American publisher who suggested that the EP be released internationally instead of just in the artists’ respective countries. This EP would come out on September 13th, 2019 and was availed to international streaming services like Omega Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Anecoo Omitto, a proud Alur, is currently working on another EP in his mother tongue. Two singles are already complete: “Ngom ongeyu wege” and “Openjuru.” These are out and garnering significant airplay.

2021 maybe a difficult year but Omitto is showing Ugandan musicians a path they could explore out of the lockdown to connect with their fans and bring joy into the world.