The Special Forces Command (SFC) has hailed their outgoing commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for working towards the development of the elite unit.

President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces on Thursday appointed Gen Muhoozi as the new Commander Land Forces in the UPDF and replaced him with Brig Gen Peter Candia as the new SFC commander, whereas Brig Felix Busizoori was appointed the new deputy.

In a statement released on Saturday, Special Forces Command spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara hailed the outgoing commander for helping improve the officers’ welfare.

“To our outgoing commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, we would like to thank him for laying a very strong foundation for the development of SFC. He is leaving behind a better Force that is able to complement the activities of the UPDF,”Maj Omara said.

“During his time, a lot of infrastructural and human development took place even with the limited resource envelope. He is very passionate about soldiers’ welfare and has zero-tolerance to corruption.”

The SFC spokesperson said the unit wishes the best for the outgoing commander who has been elevated to become the Commander Land Forces in the UPDF.

Lt Gen Muhoozi now heads to the new deployment with experience emanating from his vast knowledge and background in special operations that he is expected to use to augment the Land Forces

Many, especially those with knowledge about developments at the Land Forces headquarters say Muhoozi’s appointment will further help to streamline the administration at Bombo.

New commanders

In his statement, the SFC spokesperson welcomed the new commanders appointed by the commander in chief.

“Both are accomplished officers, done the requisite courses, and are best suited to lead. I am sure what drives the two very senior officers is our values of loyalty, courage and integrity,” Maj Omara said.

“We thank the appointing authority for giving them the chance to lead us, we are sure they’ll follow the footstep of our predecessors.”

About SFC

The Special Forces Command is an elite unit responsible for the security of the President of Uganda and members of the first family.

The SFC also guards state guests and other Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) as well key strategic national installations including the oil fields.

The Special Forces Command, a unit of the UPDF according to its website says it is a specialized component of the UPDF tasked to carry out special missions in support of national military objectives.

“To develop and operate a powerful and versatile special operations force that is situated within the unique Ugandan way of war and is responsive to the requirements of the UPDF and the nation,” reads in part the SFC mission.

The unit also carries out special missions to complement the UPDF like it was deployed in Somalia to help fight Al Shabaab snipers who were killing Ugandan soldiers.

The deployment of SFC snipers changed the game and it turned against the terrorist group that was forced to abandon Mogadishu where they operated freely especially in tall buildings.