As Uganda comes to terms with the effects of a second total lockdown due to the raging deadly Coronavirus disease, several sectors have been hit and affected. Among these taking the blow is the education sector, leaving parents, students and teachers alike facing uncertainty.

To help close that gap, a Ugandan tech startup Tusoma Online has been introduced to help lessen the lockdown impact on education for Primary and Secondary school students.

With many affected sectors turning to online solutions and technology Tusoma Online has been created to supplement all the other efforts geared towards keeping students learning from their homes using TVs, Radios and government school curriculum handouts.

While launching Tusoma Online through a webinar with stakeholders and the media, Mr Ivan Genza Ssebufu, the Head of Operations said the platform will connect learners from Primary One to Senior Six to teachers from any part of the country.

He says it is a great way to keep learners from several institutions refreshed with class sessions with highly qualified and licensed teachers from anywhere in the country. Ssebufu notes that the stagnation in academic progress brought about by the constant and seemingly eternal school lockdowns requires an immediate response from technologists.

To avoid academic stagnation can severely impact Children’s intellectual development, learners using the new online platform can be assured of constantly refreshing their knowledge through online revision sessions with teachers.

Tusoma online is very affordable with every hour session costing 2,900 shillings per learner for every class taken.

With learners having complained about not having an opportunity react or give feedback to their teachers in the previous platforms, Tusoma Online provides an opportunity for feedback from the students, as it allows them to ask questions in real time and also rate their teachers, that way the teachers are rewarded according to their ratings.

For the teachers, it is a great tool for them to generate some income and its flexibility allows them to work anytime and anywhere.

Tusoma Online can be used by anyone, anywhere as long as one has a laptop, or any mobile device with an Internet connection.

Classes are said to begin on Monday 28th June, 2021, the first step however is to log onto www.tusomaonline.com to sign up and get started with online revisions.