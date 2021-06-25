Three workers attached to China State Construction Company Limited have died in a car accident along Kapchorwa-Mwou road. The workers were travelling in a company car UAX 370X.

The incident occurred in Takam cell, Kapkwingi ward, Kapchorwa Municipality along Kapchorwa-Mwou road.

The deceased have been identified as the driver Kayemba Bakali (49), Agaba Isaac, and a third victim whose identify could not be readily established. Several other people who were in the vehicle have been rushed to Kapchorwa Main Hospital.

The vehicle rammed into a building by the roadside. Fortunately the building’s occupants were not around at the time of the morning accident.

Police have confirmed the accident and attributed it to over speeding and carrying more passengers

The Sipi region police spokesperson Fred Mark Chesang says that the vehicle was transporting heavy stones from Tariet Kapchorwa road.

Chesang says that as the vehicle raced downhill towards Kapchorwa town, the driver lost control and of the Fuse truck and rammed into a semi permanent structure by the roadside. The three people died on the spot.

The China State Construction Company Limited is contracted by the government to construct the Kapchorwa-Mwou Road, leading to the high altitude athletics training centre.