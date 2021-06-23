The National Unity Platform (NUP) on Tuesday endorsed Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi as flag bearer in the race to chair the Buganda Caucus in Parliament.

However, the decision did not please his competitor, Betty Nambooze who stormed out of the meeting which was chaired by the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

Nambooze citied unfairness in the selection process adding that she was not satisfied with the process because it was not democratic, according to her.

“I am extremely surprised that we are holding internal processes in this manner. I walk on clutches because I believe in democracy. I would therefore seek to have time separately with my leaders and consult the entire membership so that I get to know how things are done,” she said.

For a long time, Nambooze has been interested in the chair.

The caucus will be tasked to lobby programmes and projects from the government to benefit Buganda region and liaise with the kingdom to support its social and economic programmes.

The caucus brings together all legislators from the central region regardless of their political affiliation.

Four legislators from NUP; David Kalwanga of Busujju County, Betty Nambooze of Mukono Municipality Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi from Butambala County and their Lubaga South counterpart Aloysius Mukasa had expressed interest in chairing the caucus.

NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi said that the party had reserved only five positions for its members noting that disagreement that ensued is something undesirable, calling upon members to come together for a common cause.

“People can be disconcerted but we have agreed as a group that this is the way we should move and also follow party constitution. When somebody does not agree with that, it’s undesirable. We shall bring them on board and move together, that is important,” he said.

Addressing journalists shortly after his endorsement, Muwanga Kivumbi promised to use the platform to push for unity and accountability from the government over land ownership.

“Our first goal is to forge unity of purpose and to ensure that Buganda Caucus will be the ultimate voice for the voice .We have pressing needs in Buganda.Buganda caucus ideally should be strongest caucus in Parliament. it should be the one shaping politics ,shaping economic policy and social policy of this country,” he said.

He also promised to deal with unemployment and environmental degradation in Buganda if he is eventually elected.