The muslim community in Luweero has embarked on establishing a Muslim faith based market on its land at Kasana with the aim of fighting poverty among imams and the muslim population in the district.

In a statement, Luweero district Khadi, Sheik Ramadhan Mulindwa said that the market shall operate daily not weekly adding that it is fully under their management and the social services department.

He explained that it is aimed at increasing the incomes of muslims in the district and fighting poverty in the Muslim community by creating jobs for struggling groups like imams, widows, teachers and jobless youths

“Please disregard any false information being spread about selling of the Muslim land at Kasana, The enemies of progress in the Muslim Ummah are working around the clock to fight this mega fruitful project that will help us overcome the challenges and problems of the Ummah,” said Mulindwa.

He said the land has been in existence since 1940s.

“We look forward to establishing more profitable projects that can help the development of our district. All those we admire in terms of development started just like we have started this project,”he said.

He called upon the muslim community in Luweero to support this initiative, calling upon people of all walks of faith to go and register for stalls.

“Come with your national ID and Shs 2000 for the application form at the office of district Kadhi, the secretary for social services will attend to you. Please come with your mask, tell a friend to tell a friend about this beautiful opportunity aimed at fighting poverty and insecurity in our community,” he said.