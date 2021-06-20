Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has raised fears of tough times ahead for the city dwellers because KCCA doesn’t have enough funds to implement President Museveni’s Covid-19 directives.

Lukwago made the remarks shortly after calling for an emergency executive meeting to find solutions to the increasing demands of the people in the city.

“You heard Mr. Museveni saying that KCCA is tasked with the management of the situation in Kampala, the social economic crisis caused as was well as the fight against the pandemic and we have no budget for it at all. We don’t have even a single coin to deal with that so that is dangerous,”said Lukwago.

He noted that there was need for a proper planning before the institution of total lockdown adding that vulnerable groups of people were not considered.

“It was ill advised, even initially you heard himself [Museveni]… actually he had mixed feelings about it and the way he announced the directives, he was not so sure about what he was doing because he didn’t roll out the measures that are going to be taken during this period of total lockdown, which is very dangerous,” he said.

Lukwago’s concern follows the 42-day lockdown announced by President Museveni on June 18.

He told the media that they have also partnered with the Red Cross Society to provide emergency services, particularly evacuation of the suspected Covid-19 cases and dead bodies and those suffering from other ailments.

“We picked the body of a suspected Covid-19 victim that has been lying in a muzigo in Bulwa zone, Wakaliga, for two days. We made frantic calls to the RCC of Kampala Mr. Hudu Hussein, who heads the Covid-19 task force for Kampala and the metropolitan area, the police and other relevant authorities but in vain, “he said

Lukwago noted that currently, KCCA has got five ambulances, two of which are dysfunctional adding that with the support of good samaritans they are likely to pool about 18 ambulances to deal with the pathetic situation.