At least 49 Ugandans have died due to Covid-19 in a single day, according to figures from the ministry of Health.

In an update shared on Wednesday afternoon, the Health ministry said that Uganda had confirmed 1,110 positive cases of Covid-19 and 49 new deaths.

“Results of COVID-19 tests done on 13 June 2021 confirm 1,422 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 64,251. 49 new deaths,” health ministry said in a tweet.

The figure is the highest fatality rate that the country has ever confirmed in 24 hours.

Uganda, according to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, is currently grappling with a devastating second wave of the pandemic, which has affected the young and old alike.

“The new wave is more fatal, people are getting more sick than what we saw in the first wave,” Dr. Atwine said in a TV interview.

At least 950 patients are currently on admission in different health facilities across the country, according to the health ministry data.

Uganda expects to receive another batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday evening to boost the vaccination exercise across the country.

By press time, at least 806,129 people had been vaccinated across the country.