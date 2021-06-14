President Museveni and his DR Congo counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, will officially open the Mpondwe bridge in Kasese district on Wednesday, June 16.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), constructed the trade critical bridge.

Mpondwe Bridge is located on Kampala-Mubende-Fort Portal-Uganda/DRC Border Road, at Mpondwe trading centre.

It runs over River Lhubiriha at the Uganda – Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border.

The Mpondwe bridge project was undertaken to replace the old Bailey Bridge which was deemed unsafe

for the heavy vehicular traffic that comprises of heavy cargo trucks due to wear and tear.

The two presidents will launch the bridge as part of a comprehensive programme that includes the groundbreaking of roads that will be constructed in the Democratic Republic of Congo by Uganda.

DRC is Uganda’s second biggest regional trade partner after Kenya. It is envisioned that fixing DRC roads will improve mobility, security and boost Uganda’s trade and investment.

In 2018, Uganda exported $221 million worth of goods to DRC in formal trade, while informal trade stood at $312 million making themtotal exports worth $533M. This therefore represents significant trade potential

for Uganda.

The new Mpondwe bridge therefore, will go a long way in growing this trade between the two nations.