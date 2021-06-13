Ian Rumanyika, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) acting assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs, has said the tax body has made changes in the existing Tax Identification Number (TIN) application form.

Speaking to The Nile Post, Rumanyika explained that this is to improve the experience of their clients and attend to the changes in the tax regime, technology and the business environment.

He noted that the new web-based form offers a simplified user-friendly process, replacing the existing MS Excel-based form adding that in doing so,they have guaranteed that the process is faster and more convenient.

He stated the improved TIN application process has started with the individual TIN applications by converting the current TIN application form from MS Excel Template into a web form to facilitate a better taxpayer registration experience.

“The URA and NIRA systems have been synchronised to validate and auto-populate particulars like the name, surname, gender, first name, middle name, citizenship and date of birth once a National Identification Number (NIN) has been provided by the applicant,”said Rumanyika.

He explained that for the case of TIN applicants with businesses, the tax body and URSB system have been synchronised to allow for auto-population of business details like the business name once the business registration number has been provided by the taxpayer.

Regarding the online sign off –terms and conditions, Rumanyika said TIN applicants will no longer have to print, sign off and deliver the signed terms and conditions form to the nearest URA office in physical copy as has been the case.

He said they will instead acknowledge their agreement with the terms and conditions by ticking the terms and conditions agreement tab.

He said TIN applicants who are employed will only have to provide their employer’s TIN and details about their employer will be auto-populated.

The TIN application service is still available, under e-services link on the URA web portal www.ura.ug