Celebrated city lawyer Kiryowa Kiwanuka has been appointed new Attorney General in the latest cabinet announced on Tuesday, 8th June 2021.

The Attorney General of Uganda is the principal legal adviser to the government of Uganda. The office of the attorney general, is a cabinet-level government position in the country.

Kiwanuka takes over from William Byaruhanga who held the position from June 2016.

He will be deputized by Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi who was retained in the same position in the current cabinet reshuffle.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka (KK) was one of the founding partners of K&K Advocates, one of the best known law firms in the country.

As an accomplished litigation lawyer in Uganda, he has successfully represented clients in many of the country’s landmark commercial disputes and heads the firm’s dispute resolution department.

He is also known to be one of Museveni’s trusted lawyers and has been part of the president’s legal teams on a number of court cases.

He was part of the legal team that successfully defended the President’s re-election in 2016 in the Supreme Court following petition by former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

Kiwanuka has also distinguished himself as an energy law practitioner which led to his appointment in 2015 to fill the only legal slot on the 7 member inaugural board of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, which position he holds to date.

The current Express FC Chairman is an ardent football and golf fanatic and has held a number of administrative roles in golf administration both at club and national level having previously served as president of Uganda Golf Union, member of Entebbe Club, Jinja Sports Club among others.