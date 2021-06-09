The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau) has revoked licenses and suspended the operations of six NGOs on grounds of increasing fraudulent practices, forgery, fraud, and lack of proper accountability while executing their activities.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the executive director of the NGO Bureau, Stephen Okello, said that there are some unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the NGO sector to defraud their stakeholders.

“The NGO Bureau has noted with great concern the increasing fraudulent practises involving some NGOs and members of the general public,”he said.

The affected organisations are: Agape Sanctuary Ministries International, Christ Alive Glorious Ministries International, Equal Opportunities for Women and Children in Uganda, Dankind Academy, Global Health Community Empowerment and Comforter of the Afflicted Formation Home (CAFH).

Okello said they have conducted investigations into a number of these cases and has established that some of these organisations were involved in forgery of NGO Bureau documents being issued to its stakeholders.

He said that they have also found some of the affected organisations were submitting fake documents to the NGO Bureau.

“The NGO Bureau out of its investigations, has caused some arrests and taken action against some of the affected NGOs,”he noted.

He added that they are currently carrying out investigations into a number of fraud related cases involving some NGOs and called upon the general public to report such cases and avail information to them.

He cautioned the NGO sector to be more transparent, accountable and avoid fraudulent practises since it tarnishes their credibility, image and reputation of the sector as a whole.